Iranian‑Canadians reflect on freedom, change, and the fight for women’s rights

MONTREAL — At just two years old, former Iranian-Canadian international model and actress Samantha Tajik left Tehran with her family, settling in Canada.

With Iran under attack by the United States and Israel, and the supreme leader dead, Tajik reflects on what life might have been like if she had stayed.

“I was an international model and actress, and that would be restricted in Iran. I would definitely never, never be able to pursue anything like that there,” Tajik said.

“I was the first Iranian woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada. And actually, to date, I’m the only Iranian woman who has represented Canada at Miss Universe. Something that I could have never, ever done if I were there.”

She feels growing up in Iran would likely have been dangerous for someone like her.

“I just can’t imagine if I had grown up there. I don’t even believe I’d be alive. I would probably be one of the ones that would just be taken out, because it’s too hard for me to sit back and accept the violence and the abuse.”

Her family’s history underscores that risk. Tajik said her mother’s side was involved in protests in Tehran in 1979 and 1981.

“They were met with brutality; my aunt was imprisoned for five years, my cousin for 15.” Another cousin was beaten nearly to death, and her family had to take extraordinary measures to save her.

“(The regime) will often go to the hospital and finish off survivors. So my family paid a doctor to pretend she died and put her in a body bag, then removed her from the morgue before they could target her.”

Her mother, pregnant with Tajik at the time, was also captured and tortured, she said, causing her to go into distress. Tajik was born more than a month early. Two years later, her family fled for Canada.

“That must have instilled something in me, even though I was so young. I think some of that trauma sort of lives within you. And perhaps it’s why I’m so passionate about speaking up for human rights in general,” she said.

Tajik is thankful for freedoms she has experienced in Canada.

“Iranian Canadian women grow up with significantly more freedom and rights, under Canadian law. We have access to employment, education, political participation, all of the things that were taken away from them in Iran.”

The recent protests and news from Iran have brought a mix of emotions.

“When I was seeing all of the recent news coming out in the videos, my heart just ached for them. And part of me is so proud of the bravery of the people for continuing to protest against this and to stand up for their human rights.”

On Saturday, the U.S and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Upon hearing the news, she said was feeling hopeful.

“Most of us are celebrating. We’ve begged for this.”

She hopes to go back to Iran soon, for the first time since she left as a child.

Other Iranian‑Canadians are feeling a similar mix of hope and relief.

An Iranian woman in Montreal, who didn’t want her name published because she fears that speaking out against the regime could put her at risk, said she hopes the attack in Iran will spur change.

She said she moved from Iran in 2014 because “the financial situation began to deteriorate, and anti-women policies and rules became very numerous.” She has PhD in education from the University of Montreal and is a French teacher.

She described feeling both hopeful and cautious after the death of Khamenei.

“We can now hope for regime change. At the same time, we are afraid this military intervention will not lead to regime change. It’s a roller-coaster of emotions,” she said.

She added that she and her family are planning a trip to Iran this summer.

“Our families are there. If the regime falls, we will be able to go. If not, it will be complicated, because since January, we have been working hard to bring about regime change, not just me, but all my friends. We are mobilized.”

She said that in a few years, she and her husband hope to return permanently.