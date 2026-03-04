Mike Myers to receive special honour at Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — Comedian Mike Myers will receive a special honour at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards to recognize his contributions to the media landscape.

The Toronto-born “Saturday Night Live” alum is expected to attend the televised ceremony in May to accept the Academy Icon Award.

Myers helped galvanize Canadian nationalism last year amid U.S. annexation threats after wearing a “Canada is not for sale” T-shirt on “SNL” and motioning “elbows up.”

Baseball broadcaster Hazel Mae, who last fall conducted celebratory on-field interviews with the Toronto Blue Jays, will get the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism.

Other honourees at the Screen Awards will include maxine bailey, executive director of the Canadian Film Centre, will receive the Changemaker Award for her work promoting gender parity on and off screen.

Meanwhile Chandler Levack’s sophomore feature “Mile End Kicks” will take home the Sustainable Production Award, presented by CBC.

Nominees for this year’s Screen Awards will be announced March 25, and the ceremony is set for May 31.

For the first time, the awards show will air simultaneously on CBC, CBC Gem, Crave, CTV, Global and STACKTV this year.

