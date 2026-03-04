Toronto mayor pitches plan to pay residents to shovel after major snowstorms

Mayor Olivia Chow wants to pay you to shovel Toronto out of its next storm, borrowing an idea from New York City. Brandon Choghri hits the streets to see if residents are ready to roll up their sleeves.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted March 4, 2026 7:06 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 7:18 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is pitching a paid, civilian shovel brigade this week, as she searches for a solution to the city’s winter woes. Residents would be paid to clear sidewalks in a new program ripped straight from New York City.

New York employed its residents to help dig out from a massive storm last month.

“This emergency snow shovelling program is one that allows every single sanitation worker to be on the plows, to be on the salt spreaders, to get this city back up and running,” NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said when announcing their program. “and then these snow shovellers are the ones who supplement the work of the department.”

Residents who CityNews spoke with seemed keen on the proposal. “I think that’s a great idea, why not?” said one resident.

“Why not? Try it, see if it works, if not onto the next idea,” added another.

Mayor Chow says the NYC program could be replicated here in Toronto, where sidewalk clearing has been a major issue.

“Cities do best when we learn from each other and adopt best practices from other cities. We now have the opportunity to engage our counterparts in New York City on their recent success with a paid relief snow shovelling program, and implement lessons learned right here in Toronto,” read the letter Chow wrote to the executive committee.

Councillor and mayoral hopeful Brad Bradford said Wednesday that paying people to shovel isn’t actually a bad idea but the issue for many is, we already pay to have the snow cleared, and it costs Toronto tens of millions of dollars a year.

“There’s a combination of both the contracts and the in-house snow removal, and snow cleaning and I think on both fronts the results speak for themselves,” said Bradford. “You still have sidewalks that were not effectively plowed, windrows that are blocking people in and making it difficult to navigate our neighbourhoods …. We’re not delivering the results, and Torontonians ought to demand better.”

The letter asked City Council to direct city staff to develop a paid surge capacity sidewalk shovelling program modelled for implementation as soon as possible and no later than the 2026-2027 winter season

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two arrests made as students protest cuts to OSAP grants

Hundreds of Ontario post-secondary students and supporters took to the lawn of the legislature Wednesday, with some tense moments and two arrests, to protest cuts to financial assistance grants. Colleges...

4h ago

Yellow air quality warning issued for Toronto, parts of the GTA

A yellow air quality warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels. Environment Canada issued the warning for...

1h ago

Toronto committee to review call for new pothole repair blitz strategy as crews continue catch-up efforts

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling for staff to look at ways to boost the number of crews and equipment to deal with potholes.

36m ago

Daughter of Canadian woman killed in Dominican bus crash left in dark on dad's condition

The daughter of a Canadian woman killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic says her family is still searching for answers three days after the incident that left another Canadian dead and 13 others...

7h ago

Top Stories

Two arrests made as students protest cuts to OSAP grants

Hundreds of Ontario post-secondary students and supporters took to the lawn of the legislature Wednesday, with some tense moments and two arrests, to protest cuts to financial assistance grants. Colleges...

4h ago

Yellow air quality warning issued for Toronto, parts of the GTA

A yellow air quality warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels. Environment Canada issued the warning for...

1h ago

Toronto committee to review call for new pothole repair blitz strategy as crews continue catch-up efforts

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling for staff to look at ways to boost the number of crews and equipment to deal with potholes.

36m ago

Daughter of Canadian woman killed in Dominican bus crash left in dark on dad's condition

The daughter of a Canadian woman killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic says her family is still searching for answers three days after the incident that left another Canadian dead and 13 others...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Food banks work to be diet inclusive

Food bank use is on the rise, and with it a rise in a dietary requirements and restrictions. Feeding people is more than just filing stomachs, its giving a foundation to a healthy and happy life

2h ago

2:12
Could the city pay you to shovel snow in Toronto?

Mayor Olivia Chow wants to pay you to shovel Toronto out of its next storm, borrowing an idea from New York City. Brandon Choghri hits the streets to see if residents are ready to roll up their sleeves.

2h ago

1:56
Canadian charitable organization speaks out after one of its campuses was shot at

Toronto police say they are collaborating with the hate crime unit on an investigation where shots were fired at the building of a North York education institute.

3h ago

0:33
Ontario priest arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in the 1990s

A 47‑year‑old priest from East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

7h ago

1:46
Toronto Police Chief launches 'anti-corruption' project following scandal

In the wake of the arrest of seven Toronto police officers as part of a massive corruption scandal last month, the city’s top cop launched several new initiatives focused on anti-corruption.

5h ago

More Videos