The Big Story

How are the Epstein files giving new life to conspiracy theories?

This redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows files documented on Aug. 12, 2019, during a search of Jeffrey Epstein's home on Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 5, 2026 7:14 am.

More than 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related documents have been released under the Trump administration, fanning the flames of online conspiracy theorists who are determined to pinpoint a reality the rest of us ‘can’t see,’ including believers of Pizzagate or Qanon.

Another reality – one that majority of us can see – is the one where online conspiracy subcultures have made their way into the mainstream political discourse, heavily shaping how we make sense of politics, governance and power.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Travis View, conspiracy theory researcher and host of the QAA podcast, to discuss how the release (and heavily redacted nature) of the Epstein files is giving new life to dangerous online social groups, and how Canadians can better make sense of what they’re reading online.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

updated

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

1h ago

Shuttle buses replace trains on UP Express due to 'unplanned track work'

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are operating between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning due to "unplanned track work" on UP Express. UP Express riders will...

30m ago

Hamilton police to deliver new update in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North. Musafiri...

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

updated

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

1h ago

Shuttle buses replace trains on UP Express due to 'unplanned track work'

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are operating between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning due to "unplanned track work" on UP Express. UP Express riders will...

30m ago

Hamilton police to deliver new update in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North. Musafiri...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Showers and freezing drizzle chance on Thursday

Showers and freezing drizzle is expected on Thursday and could continue into Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:25
GTA riding gas price roller coaster

Drivers across the GTA are getting a sense of sticker shock as the price to fill up keeps bumping higher. David Zura explains why.

13h ago

2:36
Tory’s exit sets up potential two-way mayoral race in Toronto

City councillor Brad Bradford says he won’t be seeking Tory’s endorsement while other potential candidates consider entering the race. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:25
Food banks work to be diet inclusive

Food bank use is on the rise, and with it a rise in a dietary requirements and restrictions. Feeding people is more than just filing stomachs, its giving a foundation to a healthy and happy life

13h ago

2:12
Could the city pay you to shovel snow in Toronto?

Mayor Olivia Chow wants to pay you to shovel Toronto out of its next storm, borrowing an idea from New York City. Brandon Choghri hits the streets to see if residents are ready to roll up their sleeves.

14h ago

More Videos