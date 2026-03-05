How are the Epstein files giving new life to conspiracy theories?

More than 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related documents have been released under the Trump administration, fanning the flames of online conspiracy theorists who are determined to pinpoint a reality the rest of us ‘can’t see,’ including believers of Pizzagate or Qanon.

Another reality – one that majority of us can see – is the one where online conspiracy subcultures have made their way into the mainstream political discourse, heavily shaping how we make sense of politics, governance and power.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Travis View, conspiracy theory researcher and host of the QAA podcast, to discuss how the release (and heavily redacted nature) of the Epstein files is giving new life to dangerous online social groups, and how Canadians can better make sense of what they’re reading online.