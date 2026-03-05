Subway service resumes on stretch of Line 2

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations following an “injury on the tracks.”

The subway disruption occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and resumed just before 10 a.m.

Shuttle buses were running along the affected line.

During the suspension, the TTC said riders could also take GO Transit at Kipling, Dundas West, Union and Mimico stations for the cost of a TTC fare.