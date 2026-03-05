Subway service resumes on stretch of Line 2

Toronto, Canada - March 17, 2017: TTC Subway sign outside Old Mill station. Photo: Getty Images.

By News Staff

Posted March 5, 2026 8:39 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 11:25 am.

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations following an “injury on the tracks.”

The subway disruption occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and resumed just before 10 a.m.

Shuttle buses were running along the affected line.

During the suspension, the TTC said riders could also take GO Transit at Kipling, Dundas West, Union and Mimico stations for the cost of a TTC fare.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton police charge man with 1st‑degree murder in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police say they have charged a man with first‑degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after the 29‑year‑old was killed outside a local billiards hall. Musafiri...

updated

35m ago

Shuttle buses running Union-Pearson on UP Express due to track repairs

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are running between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on UP Express due to track repairs. "Overnight testing identified track issues that required...

1h ago

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton police charge man with 1st‑degree murder in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police say they have charged a man with first‑degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after the 29‑year‑old was killed outside a local billiards hall. Musafiri...

updated

35m ago

Shuttle buses running Union-Pearson on UP Express due to track repairs

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are running between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on UP Express due to track repairs. "Overnight testing identified track issues that required...

1h ago

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Thursday rainfall to bring cooler temperatures before weekend warm up

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation, a risk of freezing drizzle, and a run of double‑digit temperatures that could last until mid‑next week.

3h ago

0:37
Shooting reported at GLF waste‑hauling yard for second time in three days

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city’s northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days.

3h ago

2:51
Showers and freezing drizzle chance on Thursday

Showers and freezing drizzle is expected on Thursday and could continue into Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:25
GTA riding gas price roller coaster

Drivers across the GTA are getting a sense of sticker shock as the price to fill up keeps bumping higher. David Zura explains why.

17h ago

2:36
Tory’s exit sets up potential two-way mayoral race in Toronto

City councillor Brad Bradford says he won’t be seeking Tory’s endorsement while other potential candidates consider entering the race. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

More Videos