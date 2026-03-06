Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute.

Officers were called to Albion Road and Westmore Drive near Highway 27 around 5 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had struck a pole and caught fire. Police say the occupants fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Two people were later located and arrested. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and police said that individual was involved in the crash.

“We cannot confirm how many people fled from the vehicle or if anyone is outstanding at this time,” a police spokesperson said. “It was a single vehicle collision.”

No details have been released about potential charges or what may have led to the crash.

Albion Road remains closed between Silverstone Drive and Westmore Drive, and police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and use alternate routes while crews continue cleanup and repairs.