2 arrested after vehicle slams into pole and catches fire in early‑morning Rexdale crash

Officers were called to Albion Road and Westmore Drive near Highway 27 around 5 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had struck a pole and caught fire. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2026 7:21 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 8:50 am.

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute.

Officers were called to Albion Road and Westmore Drive near Highway 27 around 5 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had struck a pole and caught fire. Police say the occupants fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Two people were later located and arrested. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and police said that individual was involved in the crash.

“We cannot confirm how many people fled from the vehicle or if anyone is outstanding at this time,” a police spokesperson said. “It was a single vehicle collision.”

No details have been released about potential charges or what may have led to the crash.

Albion Road remains closed between Silverstone Drive and Westmore Drive, and police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and use alternate routes while crews continue cleanup and repairs.

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.
Top Stories

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

57m ago

Toronto set for stretch of double‑digit warmth this weekend as spring surge arrives, albeit temporarily

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario....

4m ago

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

57m ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $2.5M investment scam, multiple victims impacted

York Regional Police (YRP) say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an alleged multi‑million‑dollar investment scam. The force's Financial Crimes Unit launched the investigation in...

1h ago

