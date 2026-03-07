3 men charged with drug and gun offences after traffic stop goes awry

Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested three men for drug and gun offences Friday evening following a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Officers say the incident happened near Bristol Road West and Creditview Road at approximately 10:5 p.m.

“During the investigation, officers observed the occupants to be in violation of the Cannabis Control Act,” PRP wrote in a statement released Saturday. “The occupants were instructed to exit the vehicle for a search.”

“One of the accused parties fled on foot, a brief foot pursuit ensued, and the accused person was taken into custody,” police added. “During the search of the accused, a loaded illegal handgun and a magazine containing ammunition were located.”

Police have release a photo of the firearm that was seized during the traffic stop. (PRP)

Authorities have charged: 18-year-old Malik Laroche of Brampton; 19-year-old Jedidiah Henry of Brampton; and 22-year-old David Eze of Mississauga with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition (X2)

Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Laroche faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and Eze faces an additional charge of having car or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.