3 men charged with drug and gun offences after traffic stop goes awry

Police have released images of three men who were charged with gun and drug offences. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 7, 2026 5:48 pm.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested three men for drug and gun offences Friday evening following a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Officers say the incident happened near Bristol Road West and Creditview Road at approximately 10:5 p.m.

“During the investigation, officers observed the occupants to be in violation of the Cannabis Control Act,” PRP wrote in a statement released Saturday. “The occupants were instructed to exit the vehicle for a search.”

“One of the accused parties fled on foot, a brief foot pursuit ensued, and the accused person was taken into custody,” police added. “During the search of the accused, a loaded illegal handgun and a magazine containing ammunition were located.”

Police have release a photo of the firearm that was seized during the traffic stop. (PRP)

Authorities have charged: 18-year-old Malik Laroche of Brampton; 19-year-old Jedidiah Henry of Brampton; and 22-year-old David Eze of Mississauga with the following offences:

  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition (X2)
  • Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Laroche faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and Eze faces an additional charge of having car or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Top Stories

Police investigate after shots fired at synagogues in Thornhill and North York

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York overnight. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue...

4h ago

Ride-share drivers in Canada feel the sting at pump amid conflicts in Middle East

VANCOUVER — Riding-share drivers across Canada say the surging gas prices at the pump, tied to the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, are the final straw for them. As the war in Iran, led by the...

2h ago

CBSA puts pause on removing inadmissible people to Israel and Lebanon due to war

The Canada Border Services Agency says it's putting a pause on removal orders to Lebanon and Israel due to the volatile situation in both countries. The agency says the temporary halt, known as an Administrative...

2h ago

Advocates looking to boost political civility across Canada amid ongoing push for more female candidates

CityNews spoke with three advocates who are pushing for more women across Canada to register and run for public office.

2h ago

