At least 10 killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv as Russian missile hits apartment building

Firefighters put out the fire in the ruins of an apartment building following Russia's missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Susie Blann, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2026 2:50 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2026 11:40 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two children were among at least 10 people killed on Saturday in a Russian missile that hit a five-story residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, officials said. Sixteen others were wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and called for an international response. He said that Russia struck Ukraine overnight with 29 missiles and 480 drones, targeting energy facilities in Kyiv and other central regions and with damage reported in at least seven other locations across the country.

According to preliminary data, air defense systems downed 19 missiles and 453 drones with hits from 9 missiles and 26 strike drones recorded at 22 locations.

In Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, emergency workers were combing the rubble, looking for survivors. Among the dead was a primary schoolteacher and her son, a second-grade student, who were killed in their home and an eighth-grader who also died with her mother, according to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

The regional Prosecutors’s Office said the building was hit by a new Russian cruise missile, known as Izdeliye-30. Ukrainian reports said that the new subsonic air-launched weapon that Russia has recently started to use against Ukraine has a range of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) and is equipped with a new satellite navigation system more resistant to jamming.

In the Kyiv region, damage from debris was reported in three districts, according to local authorities. In the southern Odesa region, 80 firefighters were called in to help battle massive fires at infrastructure facilities following an attack with multiple drones. Ukraine’s state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said damage to the rail infrastructure forced changes to a number of routes in the center-west of the country.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the overnight strike targeted Ukrainian military factories, energy facilities and air bases.

“There must be a response from partners to these savage strikes against life,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. “Russia has not abandoned its attempts to destroy Ukraine’s residential and critical infrastructure, and therefore support must continue. We count on active work with the European Union to guarantee greater protection for our people. I am grateful to everyone who helps strengthen our protection.”

Russia has fired tens of thousands of Iranian-designed drones at Ukraine since it invaded its neighbor just over four years. It has launched a large-scale domestic production of them and battered Ukraine with hundreds of drones in a single night — more than were used during some entire months in 2024.

Iran has responded to joint U.S.-Israeli strikes by launching the same type of Shahed drones at countries in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy said he had received a U.S. request for support to defend against the Iranian drones in the Middle East and had given the order for equipment to be provided along with Ukrainian experts.

The war in the Middle East has drawn international attention away from Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, and forced the postponement of a new round of U. S.-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine planned for this week.

Susie Blann, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Police investigate after shots fired at synagogues in Thornhill and North York

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York overnight. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue...

0m ago

Mother charged in abduction of 8-year-old girl

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her eight-year-old daughter on Friday. Investigators say the child was taken from her legal guardian just after 12:30...

2h ago

1 of 2 suspects wanted in 2024 shooting death in North York in custody

One of two people wanted in the shooting death of a Toronto man almost a year and a half ago has been arrested. Anthony McBean, 42, was found shot to death on the evening of September 30, 2024, at a...

1h ago

7 ways the war in Iran could affect Canadians: From grocery costs to terrorism

The war Washington launched against Iran could have implications for Canadians' pocketbooks and security. "This is not going to end any time soon," said Carleton University defence expert Stephen Saideman. "It's...

4h ago

