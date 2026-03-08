Man, 23, shot by police multiple times during Burlington traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a 23-year-old man multiple times during a traffic stop in Burlington.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of Crestwood Motel at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said the male driver was shot numerous times by police after he allegedly drove towards the officers.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the man to a hospital in Hamilton where he remains in stable condition.

A woman who was in the passenger seat was uninjured, authorities said.

The SIU has assigned seven investigations, including two forensic specialists plus an additional collision reconstructionist to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.