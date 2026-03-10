Convicted killer Allan Legere, New Brunswick’s ‘Monster of the Miramichi,’ dead at 78

Allan Legere is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Miramichi, N.B on Nov. 24, 1989 after being arrested earlier in the day.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 10:20 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 11:19 am.

Notorious serial killer Allan Legere has died in prison.

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist, known as the “Monster of the Miramichi,” killed five people in New Brunswick in the late 1980s.

The Correctional Service of Canada has confirmed Legere died while serving time in the Edmonton Institution.

In January 1987, Legere was sentenced to life in prison for killing a New Brunswick shopkeeper and sexually assaulting the man’s wife.

After he escaped from custody on May 3, 1989, he terrorized the Miramichi region of northeastern New Brunswick for the next seven months by robbing, attacking and killing people while eluding police.

In December of last year, the Parole Board of Canada denied the inmate full parole, saying Legere posed a high risk for violent offences and a moderate risk for sexual crimes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

3m ago

Video shows moment 19-year-old pedestrian struck in Markham hit‑and‑run

Warning: The article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. York Regional Police (YRP) have released a new video capturing the moment a 19‑year‑old pedestrian was struck and...

5m ago

Mississauga brothers charged after police recover $800K in stolen vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two brothers from Mississauga in connection with an organized auto theft ring, recovered 13 stolen vehicles valued at more than $800,000, and laid 55 charges. The...

1h ago

Ajax man charged after calling 911 two dozen times for non‑emergencies, police say

Durham police have charged a 24‑year‑old Ajax man after he allegedly called 911 roughly two dozen times on Sunday for reasons investigators say were not emergencies. Officers were first dispatched...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

3m ago

Video shows moment 19-year-old pedestrian struck in Markham hit‑and‑run

Warning: The article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. York Regional Police (YRP) have released a new video capturing the moment a 19‑year‑old pedestrian was struck and...

5m ago

Mississauga brothers charged after police recover $800K in stolen vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two brothers from Mississauga in connection with an organized auto theft ring, recovered 13 stolen vehicles valued at more than $800,000, and laid 55 charges. The...

1h ago

Ajax man charged after calling 911 two dozen times for non‑emergencies, police say

Durham police have charged a 24‑year‑old Ajax man after he allegedly called 911 roughly two dozen times on Sunday for reasons investigators say were not emergencies. Officers were first dispatched...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

4h ago

3:13
Suspects sought in gunfire at U.S. Consulate, police investigate potential link to synagogue shootings

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects sought in the shooting at the U.S. Consulate and they are investigating any potential link to recent shootings at local synagogues.

5m ago

2:16
Family of surviving victim of Tumbler Ridge shooting brings lawsuit against OpenAI

The family of a surviving victim of the Tumbler Ridge shooting is bringing a lawsuit forward against the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit describes OpenAI's conduct as reprehensible and morally repugnant. Kurt Black reports.

4h ago

2:05
No injuries after shots fired at Brampton homes, cars

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two Brampton residences and multiple cars. Audra Brown reports.

15h ago

2:54
Ford calls island residents “squatters” opposed to airport expansion

Ontario’s premier says those living on the Toronto islands are among the “one-percenters” against plans to extend the runway at Billy Bishop Airport. Mark McAllister speaks gauges the resident response.

17h ago

More Videos