‘The Price is Right Tonight’ premieres on Citytv on Tuesday night

The Price is Right Tonight airs on Citytv on March 20.

By News Staff

Posted March 10, 2026 11:13 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 12:06 pm.

The Canadian version of an iconic game show premieres on Citytv on Tuesday night.

“The Price is Right Tonight,” a one-hour primetime edition of the brand, will be hosted by Canadian comedian Howie Mandel, with prize presenter Ashley Callingbull and Sportsnet’s Ben Shulman as the show’s announcer.

Mandel tells Rogers’ music station CHFI that the job is a dream come true.

“I always wanted to be a contestant, and now, with the opportunity to be a host, I said to them, ‘When we do this, I just want to talk to them a little bit more.’ I don’t want them to just to come up and play the game, I want to know who they are, what they’re hoping for,” he said.

The show has got all the games from the original version, like Plinko, Cliffhangers, Punch-a-Bunch and the Big Wheel spin.

Mandel said the show is more “amped up and there’s more attention, more excitement, more people-friendly than it’s ever been. He also said the prizes are all Canadian and include money, cars and trips.

“We give away hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes and cars and trips, but everything is Canadian-made, and that even makes it more exciting,” Mandel said.

The show’s cast also includes Callingbull, who became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada back in 2024.

“I’m so excited, the emotions are running high because the prizes are so big, the contestants are so excited, but the difference between this and the American version is that we get to meet the contestants, to know more of their story,” Callingbull told Breakfast Television on Tuesday morning.

“It’s different than the prize presenters in the States because the girls don’t talk, they’re just kind of there. I get to speak and share a bit of myself. I even get to speak Cree on the show, so I feel more involved.”

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv, or you can stream it on Citytv+.

Rogers is the parent company of Citytv, CityNews and its affiliates.

