Toronto Public Health confirms Ontario’s first cases of another mpox variant

This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows Mpox virus particles, green, found within infected cultured cells, blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed the country's first case of a more severe type of mpox in a person in Manitoba, though it says the risk to the general population remains low. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 4:25 pm.

Public health officials in Toronto say two travel-related cases of another type of mpox have been confirmed for the first time in the city and the province.

Toronto Public Health says the variant known as clade Ib has been associated with mpox outbreaks in parts of Central and Eastern Africa and was found in a small number of travel-related cases in Europe and elsewhere.

It says that since 2022, mpox cases in Toronto have only involved the IIb strain of the virus.

Public health says both mpox variants can cause painful skin lesions, fever and other flu-like symptoms.

It is encouraging eligible Toronto residents to get the mpox vaccine, which is free and available without a health card.

Public health says 155 mpox cases were confirmed in Toronto in 2025, with a higher concentration of cases among residents in the downtown core.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

1h ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

40m ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

4h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport involvement

Premier Doug Ford said expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is needed amid a broader push to boost economic development in the region.

1h ago

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

1h ago

OPP completes review of judge comments on Toronto police officer possible collusion during Zameer trial

Nearly two years after Umar Zameer was acquitted in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, Toronto police have received the findings of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) review conducted as a result...

40m ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

4h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport involvement

Premier Doug Ford said expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is needed amid a broader push to boost economic development in the region.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

4h ago

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

9h ago

3:13
Toronto's U.S. Consulate targeted in shooting, police investigating national security incident

Toronto police say they are investigating a national security incident at the U.S. Consulate after multiple shots were fired at the building. Authorities are also investigating any potential links to recent shootings at local synagogues.

4h ago

2:16
Family of surviving victim of Tumbler Ridge shooting brings lawsuit against OpenAI

The family of a surviving victim of the Tumbler Ridge shooting is bringing a lawsuit forward against the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit describes OpenAI's conduct as reprehensible and morally repugnant. Kurt Black reports.

9h ago

2:05
No injuries after shots fired at Brampton homes, cars

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two Brampton residences and multiple cars. Audra Brown reports.

20h ago

More Videos