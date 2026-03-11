Ottawa earmarks $10 million to help protect Jewish institutions after gunfire attacks

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree is surrounded by members of the Liberal caucus speaks at a news conference on the Canada Community Security Program in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2026 3:28 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 5:10 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is earmarking $10 million to help Jewish communities bolster security at their gathering places after three Toronto-area synagogues were struck with gunfire in recent days.

The money dispensed through the federal Canada Community Security Program is meant to help protect Jewish places of worship, schools, child care centres, overnight camps and other institutions.

The program offers organizations at risk of hate-motivated crimes money for security equipment and hardware, such as protective barriers and window and door reinforcements.

Funding may also go to developing security assessments and emergency plans, training staff to respond to hate-motivated events and hiring licensed security personnel.

The program accepts applications year-round.

The shootings at synagogues happened after the United States and Israel attacked military targets in Iran and killed the country’s leader. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. military personnel.

“Canada’s Jewish community is anxious, fearful — and those feelings are quite justified,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree told a news conference Wednesday.

“These were assaults on the Jewish community and the right of Jewish Canadians to live and pray in safety. When you attack a synagogue, you attack all places of worship. When you attack a single group of Canadians, and in this case, Jewish Canadians, you attack all Canadians. You attack the very fabric of our society.”

The federal government will use “every tool available” to confront antisemitic violence and hatred and protect places of worship, Anandasangaree added.

Federal agencies, including the RCMP, are supporting Toronto and York Regional police as they work to identify the perpetrators, he said.

“Make no mistake, they will be held to account.”

Ottawa says the $10 million will help co-ordinate monitoring and safety at Jewish institutions, as well as projects supported through these organizations.

The government says it is working directly with Jewish organizations to identify and support the specific needs in communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Transit signal priority in place along both Line 6 Finch West and Line 5 Eglinton

The TTC says transit riders on both Lines 5 and 6 should see improved trip times following the implementation of transit signal priority. Changes have been made to traffic signals on the street-level...

50m ago

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, other offences

A Toronto police officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and other offences.  Peel Regional Police say they arrested 39-year-old Farhan Ali of Markham after an investigation...

39m ago

Toronto police warn public about auto insurance scam

The old adage "if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is" comes to mind after a warning from Toronto police about an auto insurance scam that's making the rounds. Investigators say they've received...

1h ago

4-year-old dies after potential fall from Mississauga apartment building: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers say the incident happened near Square One in Mississauga on Monday, but details weren't shared until Wednesday.

3h ago

Top Stories

Transit signal priority in place along both Line 6 Finch West and Line 5 Eglinton

The TTC says transit riders on both Lines 5 and 6 should see improved trip times following the implementation of transit signal priority. Changes have been made to traffic signals on the street-level...

50m ago

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, other offences

A Toronto police officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and other offences.  Peel Regional Police say they arrested 39-year-old Farhan Ali of Markham after an investigation...

39m ago

Toronto police warn public about auto insurance scam

The old adage "if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is" comes to mind after a warning from Toronto police about an auto insurance scam that's making the rounds. Investigators say they've received...

1h ago

4-year-old dies after potential fall from Mississauga apartment building: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers say the incident happened near Square One in Mississauga on Monday, but details weren't shared until Wednesday.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Heavy rain causes flooding across the GTA

Drivers across the GTA are being warmed to take precaution on their commute today as heavy rainfall triggers flooding in some areas.

3h ago

0:37
GTA drivers to see slight relief at the pumps as gas prices expected to drop

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight.

5h ago

1:03
Drivers plunge into flooded roads as heavy rainfall hits Toronto

A surge of heavy rain across Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday is causing flooding on several major routes, prompting police to warn drivers to use extreme caution as conditions continue to deteriorate.

8h ago

2:08
GTA regions under rainfall warning amid storm risk

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow-coloured rainfall warning for a system expected to bring between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain.

8h ago

2:49
Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto investigated as national security incident

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after the U.S. Consulate building in Toronto was struck with gunfire early Tuesday morning. Erica Natividad with more on the national security incident amid heightened global tensions.

23h ago

More Videos