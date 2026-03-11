Ottawa earmarks $10 million to help protect Jewish institutions after gunfire attacks

OTTAWA — The federal government is earmarking $10 million to help Jewish communities bolster security at their gathering places after three Toronto-area synagogues were struck with gunfire in recent days.

The money dispensed through the federal Canada Community Security Program is meant to help protect Jewish places of worship, schools, child care centres, overnight camps and other institutions.

The program offers organizations at risk of hate-motivated crimes money for security equipment and hardware, such as protective barriers and window and door reinforcements.

Funding may also go to developing security assessments and emergency plans, training staff to respond to hate-motivated events and hiring licensed security personnel.

The program accepts applications year-round.

The shootings at synagogues happened after the United States and Israel attacked military targets in Iran and killed the country’s leader. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. military personnel.

“Canada’s Jewish community is anxious, fearful — and those feelings are quite justified,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree told a news conference Wednesday.

“These were assaults on the Jewish community and the right of Jewish Canadians to live and pray in safety. When you attack a synagogue, you attack all places of worship. When you attack a single group of Canadians, and in this case, Jewish Canadians, you attack all Canadians. You attack the very fabric of our society.”

The federal government will use “every tool available” to confront antisemitic violence and hatred and protect places of worship, Anandasangaree added.

Federal agencies, including the RCMP, are supporting Toronto and York Regional police as they work to identify the perpetrators, he said.

“Make no mistake, they will be held to account.”

Ottawa says the $10 million will help co-ordinate monitoring and safety at Jewish institutions, as well as projects supported through these organizations.

The government says it is working directly with Jewish organizations to identify and support the specific needs in communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press