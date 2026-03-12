Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

A person pumps fuel in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

By Patricia D'Cunha and The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2026 7:18 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 8:01 am.

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight.

Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise five cents on Friday, to an average of 155.9 cents/litre at local stations.

This increase comes as drivers saw a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices falling six cents a litre to 150.9 cent(s)/litre.

Click here for the latest gas price updates.

Oil and gasoline prices have been rising as the war in Iran intensifies and other global conflicts affect supply, which means pain at the pump for drivers filling up with gas.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, topped $100 a barrel again on Thursday, jolting markets just days after it spiked near $120. Oil prices shot more than nine per cent higher early in the day as supply concerns worsened with Iranian attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. They later fell back slightly, with Brent up five per cent at $97 per barrel and U.S. benchmark crude up 4.5 per cent at about $91 a barrel.

Top Stories

3 people stabbed at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot. Police tell 680 NewsRadio...

16m ago

Mississauga home targeted in 2 arsons weeks apart; suspect and vehicle sought

Peel police are appealing for information after the same unoccupied Mississauga home was deliberately set on fire twice in just over a month, in what investigators are calling targeted arsons. Emergency...

35m ago

Brampton council considering LED crosswalks as part of new traffic calming measures

It's been nearly four months since the Ford government banned speed enforcement cameras, leaving cities searching for other ways to slow drivers down. In Brampton, city officials say they received...

14h ago

Ontario woman charged after allegedly stealing $73K from elderly victim as power of attorney

Durham police say a woman has been charged after allegedly abusing her legal authority under the power of attorney to defraud an elderly Ontario resident of more than $73,000, including tens of thousands...

2h ago

