Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight.

Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise five cents on Friday, to an average of 155.9 cents/litre at local stations.

This increase comes as drivers saw a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices falling six cents a litre to 150.9 cent(s)/litre.

Click here for the latest gas price updates.

Oil and gasoline prices have been rising as the war in Iran intensifies and other global conflicts affect supply, which means pain at the pump for drivers filling up with gas.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, topped $100 a barrel again on Thursday, jolting markets just days after it spiked near $120. Oil prices shot more than nine per cent higher early in the day as supply concerns worsened with Iranian attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. They later fell back slightly, with Brent up five per cent at $97 per barrel and U.S. benchmark crude up 4.5 per cent at about $91 a barrel.