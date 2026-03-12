New legislation would expand police, spy agency powers to probe online activity

OTTAWA — Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for police and Canada’s spy service to investigate online activities.

The bill tabled in the House of Commons today would require internet and phone companies to tell authorities whether they provide service to a particular person or account number.

The legislation would also allow authorities to obtain subscriber information from telecommunications companies, such as names, addresses, phone numbers and services provided.

The bill also revamps warrant powers for computer searches and proposes a new authority to allow Canadian police to make requests to foreign electronic service providers, including social media and AI chatbot companies.

The government says police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service need these tools to investigate national security threats and organized crime, and that existing laws have not kept pace with changes in technology.

A previous version of the bill alarmed civil liberties advocates who said it would allow authorities to demand to know whether a person has an online account with any organization or service in Canada — which could risk exposing a person’s medical information or other private details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press