Weekend need-to-know: Don some green attire for the St. Patrick’s Day parade

A dressed-up reveler poses for photos with a float during the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, on March 20, 2022. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 12, 2026 10:55 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 11:09 am.

Toronto will be bathed in green this Sunday at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5K run/walk. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the TTC’s Line 2 this Saturday.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day Society is hosting the annual celebration honouring Irish culture, community and contribution this Sunday.

The parade to celebrate tradition, diversity and the spirit of St. Patrick will start at St. George Street and Bloor Street and travel to Yonge and Dundas streets.

MPP Todd McCarthy will be the Grand Marshal for the 38th annual parade, beginning at 12 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day run/walk

Break out the running shoes for the annual St. Patrick’s Day run/walk in a new scenic location. Runners can either do a 10K, 5K or the kid’s 1K run.

Evergreen Brick Works is the new host of the run, supporting Achilles Canada. It will start there before heading down the Bayview Extension and Rosedale Valley Road before returning to Brick Works for the afterparty.

It will feature Irish flair music, cold ones and a meal for after the run.

You can still register now. Sign up here.

All Toronto sports teams in action

It’s a busy weekend with most of the Toronto sports teams in action including Toronto FC’s home-opener.

Toronto FC will start their 20th season against the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field this weekend. Tickets are still available for the 1 p.m. match-up.

The Toronto Raptors will kick things off Friday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Phoenix Suns with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. They will also take on the Detroit Pistons Sunday night.

At the Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Toronto Marlies will take on the Rochester Americans Saturday afternoon before the Sceptres take the ice Sunday against the Seattle Torrent on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Sugar Shack TO

Maple season is in full swing and Sugar Shack TO is back on Toronto’s waterfront for you to taste all things maple.

The “truly Canadian experience” will be happening at Harbourfront Centre with live entertainment, maple-infused food and lots of maple taffy from two Sugar Shacks.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and you can find more details here.

TTC/GO Transit

Line 2 Saturday closure

Subway service on Line 2 between St George to Broadview stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday due to planned signal work. Regular service will resume on Sunday at approximately 8 a.m.

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

