Conservative leader says his plan is ‘the only hope’ for Canada’s auto industry

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is joined by members of Parliament, Kathy Borrelli, left to right, Harb Gill, and Chris Lewis during a press conference outside the Windsor Club in Windsor, Ont., Friday, March 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2026 12:08 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 1:28 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he’s planning to pitch a “realistic proposal” to end U.S. tariffs on the Canadian auto industry this weekend.

He says his proposed auto pact would align regulations between Canada and the U.S. and remove the GST from Canadian-made vehicles.

He told reporters his plan, which he intends to roll out on Sunday, is “literally the only hope of keeping our auto sector in Canada.”

The Tory leader says he hasn’t brought his specific proposals to any American business or political leaders yet, and he’s planning to share the plan with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Poilievre is in Windsor, Ont., today and is heading to Detroit this weekend to meet with auto executives and lawmakers from Ohio and Michigan.

He says he was not able to schedule a meeting with Stellantis but plans to meet representatives from Ford and General Motors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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