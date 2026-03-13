Police identify 60-year-old woman as 4th homicide of 2026

Police have identified a woman whose body was found inside a home in the Hillcrest Village neighbourhood of North York.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive area just after 1:30 p.m. on March 11.

“The circumstances in which the victim was found were deemed to be suspicious,” police said in a brief statement on Friday night, adding that the homicide squad has now taken over the investigation.

Police have identified the woman as 60-year-old Xian Wei Shao of Toronto. She is the fourth homicide victim in 2026.

No further details as to the circumstances surrounding Shao’s death or a possible suspect description were released.