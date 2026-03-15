Groulx scores twice as Maple Leafs hold on and beat the Wild 4-2

Toronto Maple Leafs center Benoit-Olivier Groulx, left, celebrates with center Daokta Joshua (81) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2026 10:32 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bo Groulx scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

Morgan Rielly also scored and Matthew Knies added an empty-net goal for Toronto as Minnesota pushed to rally from a three-goal deficit after two periods.

Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have a win and a shootout loss in two games since losing captain Auston Matthews for the season with a knee injury.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.

In a four-day span, the Wild earned just one point from three home games against non-playoff teams from the East — a shootout loss to the Flyers on Thursday and regulation defeats against the New York Rangers Saturday and Maple Leafs on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, Toronto scored two quick goals to take charge early in the second. First, Rielly scored on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Wallstedt over the shoulder at 1:07. Just 68 seconds later, Groulx made it 2-0 when he tipped in a shot from the point by Troy Stecher.

The Maple Leafs extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:18 of the second when Groulx intercepted a clearing attempt at the Wild blue line and fired a shot through traffic that beat a screened Wallstedt.

Early in the third, Tarasenko scored twice in 23 seconds to pull the Wild to within a goal. First, he redirected a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello past Stolarz at the left post at 4:51 of the third. Then, he won a battle along the left boards, skated in and beat Stolarz with a wrist shot. Both goals were assisted by Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman, who Tarasenko joined on the Wild’s top line to start the third.

Minnesota pushed hard for the tying goal, putting 17 shots on net in the period, but Stolarz held firm until Knies’ empty-netter with 37 seconds left iced the win.

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Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

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