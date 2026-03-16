Metric and Broken Social Scene add five new Canadian dates to tour

TORONTO — Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars have added 14 new dates to their tour, including five in Canada.

The trio of indie rock bands will embark on the All the Feelings tour in June, and previously they only had one scheduled Canadian stop, in Toronto on Aug. 7.

Now, they’re due to perform in Calgary on June 28 and in Edmonton the following day.

They’ll also perform in London, Ont., on Oct. 3, Ottawa on Oct. 5 and Laval on Oct. 7.

Other new dates include stops in Dublin, Paris and Berlin. Tickets for the new dates are due to go on pre-sale on Tuesday.

Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars all sprung out of Canada’s indie pop/rock scene in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press