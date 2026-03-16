A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two additional passengers hiding in the trunk of the vehicle.

The incident happened around 8:21 p.m. on March 15, when Burlington OPP officers conducting patrols near Highway 20 stopped a northbound vehicle recorded at nearly double the posted 110 km/h speed limit.

Police say the car initially appeared to be carrying four passengers. But as the vehicle was being prepared for towing, officers opened the trunk and found two more teens inside, bringing the total number of occupants to six.

The 17‑year‑old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been charged with stunt driving – excessive speed (202 km/h in a 110 km/h zone), careless driving, novice driver – passenger violation, fail to surrender permit and fail to have insurance card.

Police say the vehicle is owned by the teen’s father. It has been impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days.

“Members from Burlington OPP at the Niagara location are regularly conducting proactive patrols to eliminate this type of life-threatening behaviour,” OPP wrote on X.