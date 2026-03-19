Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a Brampton man accused of convincing an investor to hand over more than $200,000 for a trucking and transportation company that investigators say never existed.

Authorities launched the investigation in late January after a victim came forward reporting they had been persuaded to partner in what they believed was a legitimate start‑up. According to police, the suspect claimed he was about to secure a $1‑million business loan and had already lined up multiple transportation contracts with major companies.

Investigators now say none of it was real.

Police: Contracts and bank contacts were fabricated

Detectives allege the suspect provided fraudulent documents, fake banking contacts, and fabricated business agreements to convince the victim to invest. Believing the company to be legit, the victim transferred more than $200,000 to cover supposed start‑up costs.

Police say they later confirmed no loan application had been approved and no contracts existed with any transportation clients.

A warrant has been issued for Sahil Thakur, 35, of Brampton. He is wanted for obtaining funds by false pretences over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Police are asking anyone who may have had dealings with Thakur — or who believes they may have been targeted in a similar scheme — to come forward.