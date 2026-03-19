Rideshare driver arrested for alleged sexual assault in Toronto

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 19, 2026 5:14 pm.

A rideshare driver has been arrested for allegedly sexuall assaulting a passenger in Toronto.

Toronto police say a 21-year-old man ordered a rideshare on Feb. 24. The driver picked up the customer and during the drive allegedly made a sexual comment to the victim.

Investigators say the rideshare driver then stopped the car and went into the back seat with the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The driver then left the area, police said, leaving the victim on the sidewalk.

Police were then called to the area of Bloor Street West and Queens Park for reports of a sexual assault.

On March 18, Harsimranjot Dhillon, 33, of Caledon was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Investigators are concerned there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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