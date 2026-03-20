Markets in Canada, U.S. continue another day of declines as oil rises

Markets in Canada and the U.S. continued to trade lower while oil went up late morning on Friday as inflationary fears prevailed among investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 378.73 points at 31,476.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 228.65 points at 45,792.78. The S&P 500 index was down 58.98 points at 6,547.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 271.12 points at 21,819.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.81 cents US compared with 72.84 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.01 at US$96.56 per barrel.

The April gold contract was down US$26.80 at US$4,578.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2026.