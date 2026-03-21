Multiple people injured after floor collapses at New Hampshire wedding venue

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2026 8:57 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2026 10:12 pm.

Six people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a floor collapsed at a wedding venue in Tamworth, New Hampshire, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson said.

The collapse happened while a wedding party of about 140 people were present, according to dispatch audio from first responders. The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed there were no fatalities.

A phone call to the venue, the Preserve at Chocorua, was not answered. Tamworth, a town of about 2,800 people, is about 115 miles north of Concord, New Hampshire.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers confirmed that multiple agencies were responding to an incident, but declined to discuss further details Saturday night. Phone calls to MaineHealth Memorial Hospital were unanswered Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that they had sent members to the scene, and confirmed the office would take over the investigation into the structural collapse.

A first responder who arrived on scene shortly after 911 calls were dispatched described half the floor of the building where the wedding ceremony was set to take place as having fallen into the basement. He asked for more first responders to talk to witnesses, saying there were about 145 people present at the event. The responder also said they were carefully pulling people out of the building.

The Associated Press

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