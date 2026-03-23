DoorDash to give some couriers extra cash to help with soaring gas prices

DoorDash Canada says some couriers grappling with high fuel costs will get a little extra cash from the company for the next month.

The food delivery service is offering to pay workers who drop off orders in their own vehicles up to $36 extra a week to help cover high gas prices.

The extra cash will be structured as a $1.50 payment for every 50 kilometres driven between March 23 and April 26.

DoorDash says the relief equates to savings of roughly 36 cents per litre based on average vehicle gas efficiency.

The company says it will fund the program entirely and will not introduce additional fees for consumers or merchants to amass the extra cash it’s giving couriers.

Gas prices have been increasing since war in the Middle East broke out, stymying the flow of fuel through a key passageway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press