Suspects sought in jewellery store smash-and-grab at Hillcrest Mall

Suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 23, 2026 1:14 pm.

York Regional Police investigators are trying to identify several suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill on Friday.

Officers were called to the mall just after 5:30 p.m. on March 20 after reports that three masked suspects entered the store wielding hammers.

The suspects used the hammers to smash display cases and steal jewellery, police said in a release. The trio then fled to an awaiting dark-colured sedan driven by a fourth suspect.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned with investigators learning it had fake licence plates affixed to it.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Male, Black, mid to late teens with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hoodie, black track pants, black sneakers, black gloves and was carrying a red duffle-style backpack.

Suspect #2: Male, Black, mid to late teens with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hoodie with a white horizontal stripe, black track pants, black sneakers and black gloves.

Suspect #3: Male, Black, mid to late teens with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hoodie with a white horizontal stripe, grey track pants, black sneakers and black gloves.

Police say no suspect description of the getaway driver is available.

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