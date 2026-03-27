Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida: Sheriff

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after he showed “signs of impairment” following a rollover crash in Jupiter, Florida, Martin County Sheriff, John Budensiek, told reporters on Friday.

Budensiek said Woods, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, seemed “lethargic” after the crash, but wasn’t injured and was able to crawl out the toppled Land Rover on his own before officers arrived.

Budensiek said Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck, but clipped the back end of the truck’s trailer, causing him to lose control.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

“On scene we had … experts evaluating him, and they believe from on scene that he was not impaired on alcohol, they believe it was some kind of medication or drug,” Budensiek said.

Woods later passed a breathalyzer test, but Budensiek said he refused to submit a urine sample.

“Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple-zeroes,” Budensiek confirmed. “But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis, he refused and he’s been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.”

Budensiek said those charges are all misdemeanors and that Woods had the right to refuse the urine test, although it resulted in the additional charge.

“We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash.”

“He’s in our jail,” he added. “He will be there for at least eight hours, then he’ll be released on bond if he posts bond.”

The sheriff said no drugs or medications were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on a small two-lane road not far from Woods’ home.

Woods was arrested for DUI back in 2017 when south Florida police found him asleep in his vehicle that was parked at the side of the road. Woods later blamed a bad mix of painkillers used to treat his many injuries, and pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

The 15-time major champion was also involved in a car crash in 2021 in California, which led to leg injuries severe enough that doctors considered amputation.

The Florida resident underwent multiple surgeries in the aftermath of that crash, further curtailing his already-waning PGA career.

The 50-year-old played his first competitive golf in 13 months on Tuesday during the TGL Finals, when his Jupiter Links fell to Los Angeles Golf Club.

Prior to Tuesday’s TGL event, Tiger spent the past several months recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and another back surgery he underwent last October.

With files from The Associated Press