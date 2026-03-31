FIFA World Cup 2026: Guide to TTC service increases, improvements

Toronto, one of 16 host cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, will host six matches at BMO Field (renamed "Toronto Stadium" for the tournament), including Canada's opening game on June 12, 2026. Photo: City of Toronto.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 31, 2026 3:34 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2026 3:36 pm.

The TTC is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this June, with additional service on all modes of transit for fans to get around the city smoothly.

In partnership with the City of Toronto, the transit commission says they’re attempting to “make transit service downtown even more efficient this summer.”

The initiatives include installing RapidTO red transit-only lanes south of Bloor Street on Dufferin and Bathurst streets and creating a new transit hub at Fleet Street and Strachan Avenue which will serve Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) and FIFA Fan Festival Toronto at Fort York.

Signage will be increased across the system and additional staff and customer service agents will be deployed in key locations. Signage will also be visitor-friendly, featuring FIFA-style pictograms.

Preventative maintenance across the system will be increased in the weeks leading up to the games to avoid disruptions during match days. The TTC says that response personnel will also be stationed at key locations, at the ready to respond to any possible issues.

“Safety and clear communications will be priorities for the TTC during this time. TTC staff will be embedded in the City of Toronto’s emergency operations and communications centres. Customers can also expect to see an enhanced security presence on the TTC during the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said the TTC in a news release.

Service increases

Streetcars
Service on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst routes will be increased to every five minutes during most of the day between June 7 and July 24. Service on the 504 King streetcar will be increased to every five minutes throughout the day.

“On match days, the Fleet Street Transit Hub will be the dedicated streetcar platform for all pickups and drop-offs, as Exhibition Loop and road access to Exhibition grounds will be closed. As a result, the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst will terminate at the Fleet Street Transit Hub on match days only,” said the TTC.

Buses
The 29/929 Dufferin bus will have additional service added on match days and weekends.

There will also be dedicated World Cup shuttle buses on match days operating between key locations and shuttles will provide additional support during peak periods.

Subway
Subway service on Lines 1 and 2 will be increased on match days.

TTC service map for FIFA World Cup 2026. Map: TTC
TTC service map for FIFA World Cup 2026. Map: TTC

FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule in Toronto

  • Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. – Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina OR Italy (Group B)
  • Wednesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. – Ghana vs. Panama (Group L)
  • Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. – Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E)
  • Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. – Croatia vs. Panama (Group L)
  • Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m. – Senegal vs. Bolivia OR Iraq (Group I)
  • Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. – Round of 32 (Group K Runner-up vs. Group L Runner-up)
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