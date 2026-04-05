SIU investigating west end crash involving suspected impaired driver that sent two people to hospital

One of the vehicles involved in a crash in the Bloor Street West and The West Mall area on April 4, 2026. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 5, 2026 8:08 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2026 2:32 pm.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate following a crash Saturday night involving a suspected impaired driver that injured two people.

Toronto police say just before 6:30 p.m., they responded to multiple reports of a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed in the Bloor Street West and The East Mall area.

Police say the vehicle was involved in a crash which injured two people, but referred all other updates to the Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU tells CityNews that police were attempting to stop the driver of a Honda Civic for speeding. The driver then crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Bloor Street West and The West Mall. The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Police confirmed that a 26-year-old man was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

The SIU says a man and a woman from the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

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