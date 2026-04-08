Man, 77, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax

A 77-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Ajax.

Durham police say they were called to the area of Westney Road South and Bramwell Drive around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, the 77-year-old man was crossing Westney Road South when they were struck by a Hyundai sedan driving southbound.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured and remained on the scene, police say.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.