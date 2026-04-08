McLaughlin Planetarium being demolished after over 5 decades in Toronto

The iconic McLaughlin Planetarium is being demolished, marking the end of an era for a tourist attraction that has stood in Toronto for more than five decades.

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) opened the planetarium in 1968 as a gift from former General Motors chairman R.S. McLaughlin of Oshawa to the people of Toronto.

The large white dome cost $2.25 million to build and its main attraction was the Star Theatre, where thousands of stars, planets, the sun and moon were all projected inside as part of regular shows for visitors.

It was open for nearly 30 years until it closed suddenly in 1995 after a loss in funding from the Ontario government and declining attendance.

The University of Toronto reached an agreement with the ROM in 2009 to buy the land at 90 Queen’s Park Cres. for $22 million.

When CityNews was on site Wednesday amid construction, some were walking past to get a last glimpse of the structure.

“As a public building, I would have liked to see it stay. And I used to go to school next door here when it was still in operation, and I do remember seeing a few things there,” said one passerby.

“I know the astronomy telescope up in Richmond Hill, I don’t know that that’s working either. So it seems we’re losing

the connection to the sky and to Toronto. And so definitely another piece of history here in the city that is slowly starting to come down.”

U of T is planning on turn this space into a major centre for urban issues, a community engagement hub and will feature a recital hall.

In a press release from July of 2025, the school said the building will be six storeys and the School of Cities will be a primary occupant alongside the Faculty of Arts and Science, Faculty of Law and Faculty of Music.