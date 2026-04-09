Man charged with assaulting, injuring 2 Durham officers on police property

Two on-duty Durham Regional Police officers were assaulted and injured by a man who approached them in the parking lot of Central East Division in Oshawa on Wednesday, police alleged in a release.

The officers called for “immediate assistance” at around 7:00 p.m., after an unknown man allegedly entered a police-only area of the property at 77 Centre Street and attacked them.

Both officers sustained “significant injuries” in the incident, police said.

“The injured officers with assistance from responding officers quickly restrained the suspect and took him into custody following a conducted energy weapon (CEW) deployment,” the release adds.

Both officers were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Mustafa Sadat, 25, of no fixed address, faces two counts of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault police officer.

He was held for a bail hearing.