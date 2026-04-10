Mother, daughter critically injured in Brampton double stabbing; male in custody

Peel Regional Police say the attack happened just before 11 p.m. at a residence on Hummingbird Court, near Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 10, 2026 5:19 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 6:36 am.

A mother and daughter are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing inside a Brampton home late Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the attack happened just before 11 p.m. at a residence on Hummingbird Court, near Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street. Officers arrived to find two women suffering from critical stab wounds.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in life‑threatening condition.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police told 680 NewsRadio. Investigators have not released details about his relationship to the victims or whether charges have been laid, but acknowledged that the suspect and two victims knew each other.

Police are expected to release more information as the investigation progresses.

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