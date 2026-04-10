Humber River Hospital being renamed after $50 million donation

The Humber River Hospital will be changing its name to Hennick Humber Hospital after a $50 million donation.

The gift, from Jay and Barbara Hennick, is one of the largest donations ever made to a community hospital in Canada and will contribute to advancing patient care, research and education at the North York hospital.

“By investing in advanced technologies, clinical programs, research, and education, this support will empower our teams to continue delivering the safest, highest quality care for our patients.”

According to a press release, the investment will allow the hospital to sustain and scale its current work.

Jay Hennick is the global chairman and CEO of the real estate corporation Colliers International Group Inc. Alongside his wife, Barbara, they are the founders of The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation. She also serves as president of the foundation.

The both grew up in the community surrounding the hospital and “share a deep connection with those served the the hospital,” according to the hospital’s press release.

“Their gift represents a meaningful investment back into the community that helped shape them, and a commitment to ensuring that future generations have access to exceptional care.”

“When we considered another significant gift, we focused on where it could have the greatest impact,” said the Hennicks in the release. “We sought a community hospital delivering exceptional care to a rapidly growing population—one whose achievements had outpaced the recognition and philanthropic support it had received. It quickly became clear that Humber fit that vision.”

The Humber Hospital Foundation will also be renamed the Hennick Humber Hospital Foundation while the donation will establish the Hennick Hospital Endowment Fund.

Humber says they were North America’s first fully digital hospital with a full-integrated electronic medical record system and developed the first hospital Command Centre in Canada with safer care numbers 60 per cent better than the provincial and national averages.

The Hennicks also donated $36 million to Sinai Health towards the Bridgepoint Active Healthcare back in 2021, prompting it to be renamed the Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital.