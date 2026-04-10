‘Profound tragedy’: 1 dead in triple shooting at college campus bar in Sarnia

Sarnia police say a 22-year-old international student is dead and a man has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing over the weekend. A Sarnia Police Service logo is shown in a handout.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 10, 2026 12:03 pm.

A 20-year-old Sarnia man died and two others were injured in a shooting early Friday morning at a campus bar at Lambton College in Sarnia.

Sarnia police were called to the bar at around 12:52 a.m. and found three victims upon arrival.

The 20-year-old was rushed to Bluewater Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The two other victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries. Their ages weren’t released, but police referred to them as “young adults.”

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and a heavy police presence is expected at the scene “for an extended period.”

“In order to prevent any misinformation or speculation, no information has been received that this incident targeted Lambton College or the general crowd in attendance,” police said in an update later Friday. “There is also no information to support any speculation of political motivation in any form.”

Lambton College released a statement on the fatal violence, calling it a “profound tragedy.”

The school said the shooting took pace during a Student Administrative Council event at the pub on the Sarnia Main Campus.

It also announced that the campus would be closed Friday.

“We continue to work closely with Sarnia Police Service as they investigate,” the college wrote. “We ask that the privacy of our community members and their loved ones be respected.”

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