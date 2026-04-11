After Artemis II, a look at Canada’s future involvement in space exploration

In this image provided by NASA, the Artemis II crew captured this view as the Earth sets behind the Moon during a lunar flyby, Monday, April 6, 2026. NASA via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2026 12:25 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2026 12:36 pm.

MONTREAL — Artemis II is back on Earth — and Canada had a seat on board — but the country’s lunar role for future missions is not finished.

Now, the focus shifts to what comes next, with Canadians already involved behind the scenes.

For Artemis IV, an Ontario planetary scientist, Dr. Gordon Osinski, is set to help guide astronauts at the lunar south pole — the first human return since 1972.

That work includes mapping routes, selecting samples and shaping the science done on the surface.

Canada is also eyeing a material contribution set to be ready for 2034: the creation of a lunar rover.

As Caroline-Emmanuelle Morisset, senior scientist in lunar and planetary science at the Canadian Space Agency, puts it, Canada isn’t just watching the next missions in space, it’s helping build them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 11, 2026.

–with files from William Eltherington

The Canadian Press

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