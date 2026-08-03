Blue Jays acquire starter Jose Soriano from Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano throws to the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Sportsnet

Posted August 3, 2026 10:45 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday.

The Angels will receive the Blue Jays’ No. 2 prospect, shortstop Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti, and right-hander Angel Rivero in return.

The Blue Jays officially announced the trade later Monday morning.

Soriano started out of the gate this season as one of the hottest pitchers in baseball, allowing only one run in his first six starts. While he hasn’t kept up that pace, he has still been effective and will provide a boost to Toronto’s rotation for the foreseeable future.

The 27-year-old has two more arbitration years left and will be a free agent after the 2028 season.

Soriano has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 127 strikeouts and an American League-leading 57 walks over 123 innings.

The hard-throwing right-hander debuted in 2023 at age 24 and transitioned from the bullpen to a starting role after his rookie season.

He averages 97 m.p.h. with two different fastballs, and sinker and four-seamer, while also mixing in a curveball and splitter that grade out as plus pitches according to Statcast’s run value.

Meanwhile, Nimmala headlines the prospect package the Blue Jays sent out for Soriano.

Toronto’s first-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft at 20th overall, Nimmala has eight home runs, 34 RBIs and an .817 OPS across four minor-league levels this season. He is the No. 43-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline’s top 100.

Micheletti, an eighth-round pick in 2024, has been playing at double-A New Hampshire this season. He has an .801 OPS, four homers and 14 RBIs.

Rivero has pitched in the Florida Complex League this season. The Venezuelan has a 2.36 ERA in 12 games (nine starts)

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toys 'R' Us Canada leaves family-owned business in financial distress

Inside a large business complex on Trowers Road in Woodbridge, you’ll find a showroom stock full of mini luxury vehicles intended as kids toys, selling for as little as $200.00. “We have one of...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

What's open/closed on the August Civic Holiday Monday

We are officially halfway through the summer, and another long weekend is upon us. The weather is looking slightly unsettled, but Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. For more details on what...

July 30, 2026 11:53 am EST EST

Police hunt underway for driver who fled the scene of a Scarborough crash

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton Avenues at approximately 11:41 a.m....

26m ago

WestJet, CUPE reach tentative deal as passengers scramble amid flight disruptions

CALGARY — WestJet and the union representing some 4,400 flight attendants reached a tentative deal Monday to resume work after a brief work stoppage, but neither side is sharing specifics yet.

11m ago

Top Stories

Toys 'R' Us Canada leaves family-owned business in financial distress

Inside a large business complex on Trowers Road in Woodbridge, you’ll find a showroom stock full of mini luxury vehicles intended as kids toys, selling for as little as $200.00. “We have one of...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

What's open/closed on the August Civic Holiday Monday

We are officially halfway through the summer, and another long weekend is upon us. The weather is looking slightly unsettled, but Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. For more details on what...

July 30, 2026 11:53 am EST EST

Police hunt underway for driver who fled the scene of a Scarborough crash

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton Avenues at approximately 11:41 a.m....

26m ago

WestJet, CUPE reach tentative deal as passengers scramble amid flight disruptions

CALGARY — WestJet and the union representing some 4,400 flight attendants reached a tentative deal Monday to resume work after a brief work stoppage, but neither side is sharing specifics yet.

11m ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Family owned business fighting to get money back from Toys R Us

Kids VIP, a family owned company in Woodbridge, is fighting to stay open after the owners say they’re owed a large amount of money from Toys R Us Canada. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

0:28
‘Sopranos’ actor Vincent Pastore dead at 80

Vincent Pastore, a veteran actor who played mobsters and was best known for portraying Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 80.

14h ago

0:32
Blue Jays trade pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene.

14h ago

2:26
WestJet flight attendants on strike, leaving thousands of passengers scrambling

More than 4,000 WestJet flight attendants are on strike after negotiations with the airline failed to produce a new contract. It comes during one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer, leaving many scrambling to change their plans. Catalina Gi

17h ago

0:43
Rain moves out, sunshine moves in for holiday Monday

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are expected for the holiday Monday and the humidity is expected to return on Wednesday along with some rain.

19h ago

More Videos