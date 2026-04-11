Man, 28, wanted in early morning stabbing in Barrie

Photo of Adam Myshak released by Barrie police, wanted in connection with an early morning stabbing on April 11, 2026. BP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2026 4:39 pm.

Police in Barrie are searching for a 28-year-old man in connection with an early morning stabbing.

Investigators say they were called to the Anne Street North and Donald Street area, north of Dunlop Street West, just after midnight, where they found a 43-year-old man suffering from critical stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition before being air-lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Adam Myshak of Barrie in connection with the stabbing. He is wanted on charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.

Investigators say if anyone knows Myshak’s whereabouts, do not approach him, and call the police.

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