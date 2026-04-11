Suspect sought after early morning stabbing at Brampton GO station

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2026 4:10 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for a suspect following an early morning stabbing in Brampton.

Investigators say there was an altercation between two men at the Brampton Innovation District GO Station on Church Street West around 12:30 a.m., which resulted in one of the men being stabbed.

A man in his 30s was taken from the scene to a trauma centre suffering from stab wounds, which are considered non-life threatening.

Police say they are searching for a man with Brown skin between 20 and 30 years old with a medium complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue zip sweater with white lines, black pants, blue shoes, and wearing glasses and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

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