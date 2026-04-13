Statistics Canada reports wealth and income gaps grew in 2025

Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income ticked lower in the second quarter. A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a $20 bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2026 9:41 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 9:48 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the income and wealth gaps between Canada’s wealthiest and highest earners and those at the bottom increased throughout last year.

The agency says the income gap, which it defines as the difference in the share of disposable income between households in the top 40 per cent and those in the bottom 40 per cent of the income distribution, reached 46.7 percentage points in 2025.

The result compared with a gap of 46.4 percentage points a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says the top 20 per cent of the wealth distribution accounted for 65.7 per cent of Canada’s total net worth at the end of 2025, averaging $3.5 million per household.

In contrast, the bottom 40 per cent of the wealth distribution held three per cent of Canada’s net worth, averaging $81,650 per household.

The gap in wealth between the top 20 per cent and the bottom 40 per cent was 62.7 percentage points at the end of 2025, up 0.6 percentage points from a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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