Meet neffy: Health Canada approves epinephrine nasal spray for anaphylaxis

Health Canada has approved the first needle-free epinephrine treatment for severe allergic reactions: a nasal spray called neffy.

ALK Canada, which purchased the rights to distribute the drug, says the two-milligram treatment has been approved for adults and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms — roughly 66 lbs.

It says the spray could be on the market as soon as this summer.

As it stands, epinephrine auto-injectors — known by the brand name EpiPen — are the only emergency treatment option available for allergic reactions.

EpiPens are single-use, pre-filled devices used to shoot a dose of epinephrine into the muscle.

Neffy was approved for use in the United States in summer 2024, where it is also available in a one-milligram dose for kids who weigh 15 to 30 kg. That dose has not been approved in Canada.

Food Allergy Canada is applauding the approval of the two-milligram treatment as “an important step forward” that gives Canadians more choices.