Drugs worth $50k seized, 2 facing trafficking charges in Oshawa

A man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Oshawa.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say they executed a search warrant at a home in Oshawa on Thursday and seized a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine worth $50,000.

A man and woman, both from Oshawa, were found at the home and taken into custody without incident.

Michelle Heather Robbins, 34, and Austin James Ellis, 31, are both charged with drug-related offences, including multiple counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. Robbins faces additional charges of trafficking in a Schedule I substance, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with an undertaking. Ellis is facing two additional counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact DRPS.