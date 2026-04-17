Toronto Tempo to build training facility, community recreation hub at Exhibition Place

Toronto’s newest sports franchise is already making a big impact on the community they will soon be playing in.

The Toronto Tempo announced it will be building a new training facility that will also serve as a community recreation hub at Exhibition Place.

The new facility will be located at 701 Fleet St., replacing the parking lot just outside the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place near the WNBA’s team’s new home at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The team is partnering with the City of Toronto to develop what they say is a “state-of-the-art” training centre. It’s the first WNBA facility in North America that will also include community access and programming.

The facility will have two full-sized indoor basketball courts and change rooms, two outdoor courts and a mini-pitch, new park space and public washrooms.

Maintenance of the training facility will be the responsibility of the Tempo.

In exchange for a proposed long-term lease on City-owned land, the City will have at least 2,200 hours of annual access for community programming, including use of the gym, training spaces and multi-purpose rooms.

Programming will still need to be developed, but is expected to include seasonal CampTO offerings, permit allotments and registered and drop-in programs.

“This partnership supports broader city-building goals by transforming an underutilized parking lot into vibrant parkland and a dynamic sports facility, enhancing public space and expanding opportunities for recreation and community use,” read the City’s release.

Construction is expected to begin this fall once the plan is approved by Toronto City Council, with an anticipated completion date in 2028.

The Tempo will open its regular season against the Washington Mystics on May 8 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. They are one of the WNBA’s two new franchises for the 2026 season.