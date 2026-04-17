Woman, 87, facing charges in Ajax assault

An 87-year-old woman is facing charges after another female was assaulted at a home in Ajax on Thursday evening.

Durham police say they were called to a residence in the area of Keeble Crescent and Bennett Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. to find a female suffering from traumatic injuries.

It’s alleged another resident inside the home had assaulted the victim earlier in the day. The victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Her condition has since been upgraded to serious, but stable.

The 87-year-old woman from Ajax has been charged with aggravated assault and has been held for a bail hearing.

Her identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.