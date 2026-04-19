Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash following a police pursuit in Lindsay, Ont. early Sunday morning.

Authorities said an officer with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a 911 call for unknown trouble and located a BMW described as a “vehicle of interest” just before 3:30 a.m.

“The officer stopped behind the parked BMW at Regent Street and Victoria Avenue,” the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) wrote in a press release. “The driver fled and the officer pursued the vehicle.”

“A short time later, the driver of the BMW collided with a parked vehicle and landed on the top of another parked vehicle at Victoria Avenue South and Glenelg Street West,” it added.

The 21-year-old male driver and the 32-year-old female passenger were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

The SIU is now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.