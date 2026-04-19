Police chase ends with car crash in Kawartha Lakes, 2 people seriously injured

Photo shows the scene of a car crash in Lindsay, Ont. (SIU)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 19, 2026 5:00 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash following a police pursuit in Lindsay, Ont. early Sunday morning.

Authorities said an officer with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a 911 call for unknown trouble and located a BMW described as a “vehicle of interest” just before 3:30 a.m.

“The officer stopped behind the parked BMW at Regent Street and Victoria Avenue,” the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) wrote in a press release. “The driver fled and the officer pursued the vehicle.”

“A short time later, the driver of the BMW collided with a parked vehicle and landed on the top of another parked vehicle at Victoria Avenue South and Glenelg Street West,” it added.

The 21-year-old male driver and the 32-year-old female passenger were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

The SIU is now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to sell $28.9M private jet, dubbed 'gravy plane'

The so-called "Gravy Plane" has been grounded before it even took flight. Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling...

4h ago

Carney says Canada's previous relationship with U.S. a weakness that must be corrected

Prime Minister Mark Carney provided a frank assessment of Canada's relationship with the United States on Sunday, saying while it was once considered a strength, it has now become our weakness and that...

5h ago

B.C. to table suspension of Indigenous law, First Nations urge MLAs the reject it

VICTORIA — A collective of major First Nations groups in British Columbia has issued an open letter to all members of the province's legislature, asking them to reject a plan by Premier David Eby's government...

25m ago

Louisiana father fatally shoots 7 of his children plus another child in attack at house, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children, including seven of his own, and shot two other people Sunday in an early morning attack of domestic violence carried out across two...

4m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to sell $28.9M private jet, dubbed 'gravy plane'

The so-called "Gravy Plane" has been grounded before it even took flight. Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling...

4h ago

Carney says Canada's previous relationship with U.S. a weakness that must be corrected

Prime Minister Mark Carney provided a frank assessment of Canada's relationship with the United States on Sunday, saying while it was once considered a strength, it has now become our weakness and that...

5h ago

B.C. to table suspension of Indigenous law, First Nations urge MLAs the reject it

VICTORIA — A collective of major First Nations groups in British Columbia has issued an open letter to all members of the province's legislature, asking them to reject a plan by Premier David Eby's government...

25m ago

Louisiana father fatally shoots 7 of his children plus another child in attack at house, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children, including seven of his own, and shot two other people Sunday in an early morning attack of domestic violence carried out across two...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:50
Ford government to sell private jet, days after announcing its purchase

Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling the plane.

4h ago

1:19
Carney: 'Weaknesses' in economic relationship between Canada and U.S.

In a bold video address to the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney calls the economic relationship between Canada and the United States a weakness.

5h ago

0:43
Soggy weekend brings cool temperatures to Toronto

Rain showers throughout the Greater Toronto Area are expected to bring in cooler temperatures this week. Brandon Rowe has the forecast.

23h ago

3:26
Malton family lose over $100K in gold during break-in

What was meant to be a week of celebration for a Malton family turned into a nightmare when thieves broke into their home in the middle of the day, stealing gold jewellery worth hundreds of thousands.

April 18, 2026 11:11 am EST EST

2:52
Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz

Confusion over the strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes, threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the U.S. and Iran toward renewed conflict.

April 18, 2026 4:14 pm EST EST

More Videos