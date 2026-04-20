BlackBerry stock up 13 per cent on expanded partnership with Nvidia

BlackBerry Ltd.’s share price popped by 13 per cent as the firm deepened its ties to tech giant Nvidia.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based software developer’s share price closed the trading day at $7.50.

The rise came after BlackBerry announced it has expanded a partnership that will allow its developers to build and deploy AI systems for Nvidias’ IGX Thor platform.

Nvidia’s IGX Thor is meant to be used in regulated environments for things like autonomous, humanoid and surgical robotics, medical imaging and industrial automation.

BlackBerry made its name in the smartphone business but has since transitioned to providing software for vehicles, medical devices and secure communications.

Nvidia is one of the world’s most prominent tech companies, largely because of the graphics processing units it develops, which power artificial intelligence systems, data centres and advanced computers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

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Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press