Superior Plus shares up more than 10 per cent after signing data centre deal

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2026 11:03 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 12:34 pm.

TORONTO — Shares of Superior Plus Corp. were up more than 10 per cent in early trading after it announced it has recently been awarded multiple contracts, including an agreement to support a hyperscale data centre project.

The company says its Certarus Ltd. subsidiary will provide natural gas to support about 135 megawatts of power generation once the facility is online.

It says the project is under development and is expected to start operations in mid-2027.

Certarus expects total revenue of more than US$300 million over the life of the two-and-a-half-year agreement.

Superior Plus shares were up 79 cents Cdn at C$7.07 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Superior Plus says it will provide additional details regarding its financial outlook when it releases its first-quarter financial results on May 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SPB)

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