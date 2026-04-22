The Big Story

Avi Lewis wants to shrink your grocery bill. Can he?

A grocery store aisle is shown in Montreal on Oct. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 22, 2026 7:58 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 7:59 am.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis is pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s majority government to enact legislation that would ban surveillance pricing. This would mean businesses would not be allowed to use your personal data like search history to change their pricing.

It comes less than a month after he was elected as the leader of the federal NDP, and alongside another idea to help food affordability: public grocery stores. The City of Toronto is moving forward with its own public grocer pilot project starting next spring.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to NDP Leader Avi Lewis to discuss how the Carney government could crunch the numbers to allow for publicly-funded grocers, and why a ban on algorithmic-based pricing will help everyday Canadians.

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