Ottawa has boosted monitoring of Iran’s threats to diaspora in Canada, official says

OTTAWA — A senior executive with Public Safety Canada says federal officials have ramped up their monitoring of Tehran’s threats against members of the Iranian diaspora in Canada.

Sébastien Aubertin-Giguère, who oversees Canada’s response to foreign interference, says Iran and other countries have intensified their pressure tactics targeting their critics abroad.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Ottawa Civic Space Summit on Tuesday, saying Tehran tends to escalate its effort to target dissidents in Canada when it feels challenged by the diaspora.

He says Canadian officials are “keeping a very close eye on their actions” at Canada’s borders and abroad.

Aubertin-Giguère’s comments come after the Conservatives and diaspora groups criticized the government over Iranian government officials showing up in Canada, and over the very small number of suspected Iranian officials the government has deported.

Aubertin-Giguère says Canada is “seeing an uptick” in transnational repression by various countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press



